Postal Dept. holds drawing contest for children

CHENNAI

09 August 2021 01:18 IST

The theme will be ‘COVID-19 vaccination’

The Department of Posts is conducting a drawing competition for designing special covers with ‘COVID-19 vaccination’ as the theme. Children aged between six and 15 may participate in the contest that is aimed at introducing philately as a hobby among youngsters.

Participants would have to send applications with various details, including name, address, school name, email id, phone number, cheque or demand draft number, philately account number, if they have one, and age proof. They also have to send ₹200 as cheque/or demand draft in favour of ‘The Chief Postmaster, Anna Road HPO, Chennai - 600002’. The last date for receipt of entry fee is August 28.

This entry fee will be used to open a philately deposit account number and commemorative stamps will be dispatched for the amount, according to a press release.

Advertising

Advertising

Children must draw on the given theme on need for vaccination and preventive measures in an A4 size paper. A roll number will be allotted and intimated on the receipt of the cheque or demand draft. Once they receive the roll number, contestants may scan and email the drawing to philactivity@gmail.com in JPEG format on or before August 31. Each participant may send one entry.

The contest will be conducted for two categories — primary (ages six to 10) and secondary (ages 11 to 15) — and the top four contestants in each category will be awarded with cash prizes ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹500. The selected drawings will be used as designs for special covers or cachet designs, the release added.