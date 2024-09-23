GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Postal Department to hold grievance redressal meetings on September 30 in Chennai

Published - September 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Department of Posts will conduct ‘Dak Adalat,’ customers’ grievance redressal meetings, in two locations in the city on September 30.

A press release said Anna Road head post office will conduct a grievance redressal meeting in the office of Chief Postmaster on Anna Salai on September 30 at 2.30 p.m. Postal customers may send their complaints by post or through email to annaroadho-dop@nic.in on or before September 26.

Similarly, a divisional-level meeting will be held at the office of the senior superintendent of post offices, Chennai City Central Division, T.Nagar on September 30 at 11 a.m. Customers having complaints pertaining to 24 post offices falling under the division, including those in T.Nagar, Gopalapuram, Mandaveli and Teynampet, may send their complaints on or before September 25.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST

