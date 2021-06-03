Postal Department encourages customers to opt for e-banking services during the pandemic

CHENNAI

03 June 2021 11:43 IST

The Department is now sought after for delivery of medicines and healthcare products in the Chennai City Region

The Postal Department is encouraging customers to opt for e-banking services to avoid frequent visits to post offices during the pandemic.

While all head post offices and most of the branch post offices function up to 2 p.m., nearly 101 single-handed no delivery post offices in Chennai city region (CCR) have been temporarily closed. The CCR covers seven districts, including Vellore and Villupuram in the State and Puducherry.

Of the closed offices, 54 are in Chennai. Staff members at these post offices have been diverted to bigger post offices. In Anna Road post office, booking of articles is allowed till 6 p.m., said officials of the postal department. Similarly, of 543 sub post offices across CCR, 442 are functioning now. Of these, 162 are in Chennai.

“Customers now mainly visit post offices to book articles and carry out savings bank account-related transactions. We are encouraging customers to apply for e-banking facilities to avail of contactless services. The facility would be enabled on the next working day after receiving applications,” said Sumathi Ravichandran, Postmaster General (CCR).

With e-banking, customers may open or close recurring and term deposits accounts, make monthly payments towards postal schemes, including public provident funds, and also transfer funds between different saving banks accounts.

Similarly, customers may also open India Post Payments Bank digital savings accounts with the IPPB mobile application. They may link both the accounts and avail of digital services, officials said. Post offices in Chennai city alone have nearly 28 lakh savings accounts of the 64 lakh such accounts in CCR.

The Department is also most sought after for delivery of medicines and healthcare products in CCR. Medical supplies are received from other States and also delivered to hospitals.

“Our postal staff are delivering mail and articles even in containment zones. We now use our mail vans for logistics and do not depend on train services even to other places such as Madurai and Salem,” said Ms. Ravichandran.

However, the Department has suspended other services such as Aadhaar enrolment and passport seva kendra owing to the pandemic. In a bid to ensure safety of the postal personnel, the department is bringing in only 50% of staff members at the workplace and is also conducting vaccination camps.

About 30 postal employees in CCR have lost their lives due to COVID-19, said officials.