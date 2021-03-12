Chennai

Postal dak adalat to be held on March 19

The Department of Posts will conduct a Dak Adalat at its Anna Road Head Post Office on March 19 at 10 a.m. Residents may send their grievances by post or email to doannaroadhpo.tn@indiapost.gov.in. on or before March 16.

