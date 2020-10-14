Chennai

Postal covers on COVID-19 released

As part of its efforts to create interest about philately among school children, the Philatelic Bureau, Anna Road Head Post Office had conducted a drawing competition for students on COVID-19. On Tuesday, B. Selvakumar, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, released the special covers on COVID-19 designed with winners’ sketches as part of the National Postal week celebrations.

Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi received the special covers.

As many as 321 students had participated in the contest and winners were awarded with a cash prize, said a press release.

