Appoint senior doctor from T.N. as president of Madurai AIIMS: Doctors association

March 02, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

This comes after the Union Health Ministry nominated Prashant Lavania, professor, Department of Surgery, Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, as the president of AIIMS, Madurai recently

The Hindu Bureau

The Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association (SDPGA) has urged the Union Health Minister to post a senior doctor from Tamil Nadu as president of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Madurai in consultation with the State government, as was done in the past.

This comes after the Union Health Ministry nominated Prashant Lavania, professor, Department of Surgery, Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, Uttar Pradesh, as president of AIIMS, Madurai recently.

SDPGA’s president P. Saminathan, in a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, said that the Tamil Nadu government gave land for AIIMS, Madurai. Good coordination with the State government and being conversant with the local population was of prime importance in the successful functioning of a health institution for the welfare of the people, he said.

