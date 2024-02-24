Post pandemic, sexual exploitation of children online on the rise in U.S.: expert

February 24, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Post pandemic, there has been an increase in sexual exploitation of children online in the U.S., Patricia Ascorbe, lead prevention education specialist, Kristi House, said on Friday.

Kristi House in the U.S. is an advocacy centre and a not-for-profit organisation, working towards giving a healing environment to child victims of sexual abuse and provide various assistance including trauma focus therapy, prevention and treatment.

While addressing a webinar on the topic ‘Children with problematic sexual behaviour’, she said it was important to have such discussions with children in an age-appropriate way about internet safety and for caregivers and parents to be very involved with what their children were doing online, who they were speaking to online. “We have seen a very large spike, especially post pandemic, with traffickers recruiting children online and sextortion and exploitation going on and it happens a lot within our schools here. We will go to schools and counsellors will tell us we just had an incident wherein a child was talking to someone, sent a picture and they began to get exploited,” she said.

Ms. Ascorbe noted that in the U.S., one in four girls and one in six boys were sexually abused before the age of 18. “Seventy per cent of the reported sexual assaults occur to children which is very high; 30-40% are abused by family members and one in seven children are sexually solicited on the internet,” she added.

Maria Marino, prevention education specialist, said research had demonstrated that most children showed significantly lower problematic sexual behaviour after short-term outpatient treatment in the U.S. There was no current research that showed a clear link between problematic sexual behaviour in childhood and illegal sexual behaviour in adolescence or adulthood.

Vidya Reddy, co-founder, Tulir-Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse, Chennai, said, “It is very important for us to collaborate with them; it is very a simple-to-understand webinar on a very complex subject and is aimed at community, parents, teachers, students and social workers.”