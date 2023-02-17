Post-pandemic, govt. hospital at Egmore sees uptick in antenatal women

February 17, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Post-COVID, there has been a gradual increase in the number of pregnant women visiting the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore. The hospital’s renovated heritage structure now exclusively caters to antenatal outpatients.

One of Chennai’s largest government maternity centres, IOG sees nearly 250 pregnant women walk into its outpatient department every day. After a slowdown in 2020 due to the pandemic, the steady stream of pregnant women has been picking up with the hospital’s antenatal outpatient department seeing over 52,000 women in 2022.

According to hospital authorities, there were 31,289 antenatal outpatients in 2020. The number rose to 43,127 in 2021 and 52,553 in 2022. Antenatal admissions were 14,996 in 2020, 16,952 in the following year and 17,925 in 2022.

For a long time, IOG has been the main facility catering to maternity services in the city. With the Greater Chennai Corporation’s health facilities and peripheral centres offering maternity services, IOG’s patient caseload now mainly includes patients with complicated conditions.

“The first referrals for pregnant women are mostly at the Corporation’s health centres and there are delivery centres in peripheral hospitals as well. So, we receive only patients with complicated condition. More than 80% of our patients are of this nature. Along with such patients, we have those who wish to have their delivery at IOG for various reasons,” T.S. Meena, director of IOG, said. In 2022, there were 14,000 deliveries at IOG, she said.

One of the key heritage structures of IOG — entrance of the hospital on Pantheon Road — was renovated and is now functional as antenatal outpatient department, she said. “IOG was established in 1844. The heritage building was renovated and inaugurated on July 31, 2022,” Dr. Meena said.

Being a heritage structure, doctors said that the building was maintained as it was, though with a full-fledged setup for antenatal women. Starting with registration to height and weight checks and health education, the unit has examination rooms and two ultrasound scan points for pregnant women. It also offers yoga and naturopathy services for pregnant women.