Post offices sell national flag in Chennai

August 09, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai city region of Postal Department has stocked 4.50 lakh national flags for sale in its post offices, ahead of Independence day.

Post offices have started selling tri-colour flags to encourage people to hoist them at their houses. Priced at ₹25 each, the flags are available for sale in 2,192 post offices of the region. Staff members of the department’s Chennai city north division also took out a rally with national flags in Anna Nagar as part of the awareness campaign. A press release said nearly 2.79 lakh flags were sold in the region last year. It is also available online at www.epostoffice.gov.in.

