Post offices sell national flag in Chennai

August 09, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Chennai city region of Postal Department has stocked 4.50 lakh national flags for sale in its post offices, ahead of Independence day.

Post offices have started selling tri-colour flags to encourage people to hoist them at their houses. Priced at ₹25 each, the flags are available for sale in 2,192 post offices of the region. Staff members of the department’s Chennai city north division also took out a rally with national flags in Anna Nagar as part of the awareness campaign. A press release said nearly 2.79 lakh flags were sold in the region last year. It is also available online at www.epostoffice.gov.in.