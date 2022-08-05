Post offices see brisk sale of national flags

Post offices in Chennai have recorded good sale of national flags since August 1. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

August 05, 2022 17:57 IST

About 57,000 national flags have been sold through post offices in Chennai city, its neighbouring districts and Vellore since August 1.

The Department of Posts has sold nearly 57,000 flags in post offices across Chennai city, its neighbouring districts and Vellore since August 1.

Priced at ₹25 each, the national flags are being sold through 2,191 post offices in the region. Flags can also be bought online through www.epostoffice.gov.in and post offices would sell flags in bulk quantity, said a press release from G. Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Besides delivering flags, postal staff members are engaged in a campaign to reach out to various sections of people, including street vendors and schoolchildren. At Anna Road Head Post Office, a selfie point has been created where customers can take a photograph along with the flags that they have purchased.

Post offices have started sale of the national flags as part of a campaign to encourage residents to bring home tricolour flags, ahead of the 75th Independence Day.