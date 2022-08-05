Chennai

Post offices see brisk sale of national flags

Post offices in Chennai have recorded good sale of national flags since August 1. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 05, 2022 17:57 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 17:57 IST

The Department of Posts has sold nearly 57,000 flags in post offices across Chennai city, its neighbouring districts and Vellore since August 1.

Priced at ₹25 each, the national flags are being sold through 2,191 post offices in the region. Flags can also be bought online through www.epostoffice.gov.in and post offices would sell flags in bulk quantity, said a press release from G. Natarajan, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region.

Besides delivering flags, postal staff members are engaged in a campaign to reach out to various sections of people, including street vendors and schoolchildren. At Anna Road Head Post Office, a selfie point has been created where customers can take a photograph along with the flags that they have purchased.

