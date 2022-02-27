Post offices in Chennai to sell sovereign gold bond

The sale will be on from today till March 4

The post offices under the Chennai City Central Division will offer sovereign gold bonds for sale from Monday to March 4.

A press release said the sale will be done at the post offices, including the T. Nagar and Mylapore head post offices and 22 sub-post offices. The value of the bond is ₹5,109 per gram of gold. Customers may invest a minimum of one gram to four kg of gold during the fiscal. The tenure of the bond is eight years.

Applications need to be submitted at the post office along with copies of documents, including Aadhaar card, the release said.