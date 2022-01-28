The T. Nagar South post office has been shifted to ground floor of No. 34/33, South West Boag Road to provide easy access to senior citizens and persons with disabilities. The post office was functioning on the first floor of No. 11, Damodaran Street, T. Nagar.
Post office shifted
