Post office Pension Adalat to be held on January 29

January 19, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - Chennai

A divisional-level Pension Adalat will be held on January 29 at the Senior Superintendent Chennai City Central Division office at 4 p.m. Pensioners of post offices such as T. Nagar, T. Nagar North, T. Nagar South, Hindi Prachar Sabha, Mylapore, Mandaveli, Vivekananda College, Greams Road, Shastri Bhavan, DPI Complex, Teynampet West, Nungambakkam, Nungambakkam High Road, Loyola College, Royapettah, Lloyds Estate, Tiruvallikeni, Chepauk, Madras University, Parthasarathy Koil, Gopalapuram, Teynampet and Choolaimedu, must forward the complaints by post/email (dochennaicitycentral@indiapost.gov.in) or WhatsApp (9444251587) by January 26.

