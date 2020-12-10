Post-mortem conducted on actor Chitra’s body, police to hold inquiry

CHENNAI

10 December 2020 15:52 IST

The actor’s mother, Vijaya Kamaraj, speaking to the media, stated that her daughter would not have taken such an extreme step, and alleged foul play

While a post-mortem was conducted on the body of television actor K. Chitra, who was found dead inside a hotel room, the police are gearing up to inquire among her friends and family members in connection with the incident.

Actor Chitra, famous for her role in the serial ‘Pandian Stores’, was found dead inside the hotel room in Poonamallee. She was staying there with her husband Hemanth, as she was shooting at a site near the hotel. She reportedly returned home after the shoot and went to the bathroom after informing Hemanth. However after some time, she was found dead in the bathroom. The Nazarethpet police have registered a case under Section 174 (3) of the CrPC and a Revenue Divisional Office inquiry has also been ordered into the death.

After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

“As of now we don’t see any indications of foul play. It looks like a suicide. We will be conducting a detailed investigations with her husband, family members and friends. Only after the probe is over can we come to a conclusion. As of now we are relying on the doctor's report,” said a senior police officer.

Meanwhile, the actor’s body was taken to her house at the Kotturpuram police quarters. Speaking to the media, the deceased’s mother Vijaya Kamaraj stated that her daughter would not have taken such an extreme step and alleged foul play.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)