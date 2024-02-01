GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Post Graduate Dental student held for voyeurism

February 01, 2024 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old postgraduate dental student for voyeuristically recording the activities in the bedroom of a woman at Royapuram.

The suspect has been identified as Ibrahim. The woman and her husband are tenants of Ibrahim’s father. While she was at home on Tuesday, she discovered a pen lying in her room with a concealed camera. She alerted her husband, who lodged a complaint with the police.

A case was registered against Ibrahim under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass) and 354C (Voyeurism) of the IPC, read with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

