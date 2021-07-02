Post-COVID Care Clinic set up at Government Corona Hospital in Guindy

New facility: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and officials inspecting the post-COVID Care Clinic in Guindy on Thursday.

CHENNAI

02 July 2021 01:34 IST

It will offer speciality services, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all days

A comprehensive post-COVID Care Clinic has been set up at the Government Corona Hospital, Guindy.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the clinic on Thursday. The clinic will offer speciality services, such as general medicine, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, gastroenterology, ENT, ophthalmology, diabetology, chest medicine and psychiatry. Yoga, naturopathy and physiotherapy services are also available.

Among the facilities available are digital X-ray, clinical laboratory services, electrocardiogram, lung function test, ultrasonogram, echocardiography, optometry, nasal endoscopy, six-minute walk test, nutrition and dietetics and pharmacy. K. Narayanasamy, Director of the hospital, said the post-COVID Care Clinic functions at an annexe building, and would be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on all days.

“Any person who underwent treatment for COVID-19 in a government or private hospital can approach the post-COVID Care Clinic. We have set up a ‘May I Help You’ desk, where the person can provide their details. A 10-page booklet has been readied for the purpose. Following this, they will undergo a general check-up, followed by a six-minute walk test to measure their oxygen levels,” he said.

An ENT doctor will screen patients for any symptoms or signs of mucormycosis, an invasive fungal disease occurring in the post-COVID period.

He said, “The lungs take time to recover. The recovery phase is longer for those who were in the intensive care unit. It is important to keep monitoring one’s health during the recovery phase. We came across different clinical profiles in patients during the second phase. So, follow-up is vital.”

The clinic would also provide lung rehabilitative services. If any person who attends the clinic requires treatment, he/she would be admitted. Nearly 40 beds had been earmarked in the annexe building, Dr. Narayanasamy added.