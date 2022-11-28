Post-COVID-19, RGGGH performs its first successful heart transplant

November 28, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Chennai

The heart transplant was performed on November 17 on a 50-year-old man with severe heart failure

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old patient was discharged after undergoing a successful heart transplant at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

After almost two and a half years, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) performed its first successful heart transplant on a 50-year-old man. The patient, who had poor heart function, received the heart of a 37-year-old brain dead donor earlier this month and is set to be discharged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Led by B. Mariappan, professor and chief cardiothoracic surgeon, RGGGH, the team performed the heart transplant on November 17. This was the first successful heart transplant performed post pandemic.

Doctors said that the patient, a native of Pudukottai, was working in Dubai. He suffered a heart attack and underwent a procedure during which a stent was placed. However, his condition did not improve with treatment and he arrived in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“He came to RGGGH in July with breathlessness. On evaluation, we found that his heart muscles were badly damaged. He had ischemic cardiomyopathy (severe heart failure). The pumping capacity was 25%, and he was not fit for a bypass surgery. The only option left was a heart transplant,” Dr. Mariappan said.

The patient was registered in the transplant registry. “Post-pandemic, this is the first successful heart transplant at RGGGH. The patient was managed well during the postoperative period. Usually, we expect some complications. In his case, complications were averted as doctors monitored him closely. A senior anaesthesia professor was on 24-hour standby duty,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

Dr. Mariappan said that the patient was doing well. “We extubated him the next day of surgery. He is mobile and will be discharged soon. The success of a heart transplant depends on a number of factors, including a suitable donor,” he said. RGGGH has so far done 13 heart transplants.

Dr. Theranirajan emphasised on the need for more awareness on organ donation as a brain dead donor could help save the lives of many persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US