Post-COVID-19, RGGGH performs its first successful heart transplant

November 28, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Chennai

After almost two and a half years, the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) performed its first successful heart transplant on a 50-year-old man. The patient, who had poor heart function, received the heart of a 37-year-old brain dead donor earlier this month and is set to be discharged.

Led by B. Mariappan, professor and chief cardiothoracic surgeon, RGGGH, the team performed the heart transplant on November 17. This was the first successful heart transplant performed post pandemic.

Doctors said that the patient, a native of Pudukottai, was working in Dubai. He suffered a heart attack and underwent a procedure during which a stent was placed. However, his condition did not improve with treatment and he arrived in the city.

“He came to RGGGH in July with breathlessness. On evaluation, we found that his heart muscles were badly damaged. He had ischemic cardiomyopathy (severe heart failure). The pumping capacity was 25%, and he was not fit for a bypass surgery. The only option left was a heart transplant,” Dr. Mariappan said.

The patient was registered in the transplant registry. “Post-pandemic, this is the first successful heart transplant at RGGGH. The patient was managed well during the postoperative period. Usually, we expect some complications. In his case, complications were averted as doctors monitored him closely. A senior anaesthesia professor was on 24-hour standby duty,” E. Theranirajan, dean of RGGGH, said.

Dr. Mariappan said that the patient was doing well. “We extubated him the next day of surgery. He is mobile and will be discharged soon. The success of a heart transplant depends on a number of factors, including a suitable donor,” he said. RGGGH has so far done 13 heart transplants.

Dr. Theranirajan emphasised on the need for more awareness on organ donation as a brain dead donor could help save the lives of many persons.