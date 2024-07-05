GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Porur Wetland Park nearing completion, says Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

The 12.6 crore project, being developed on 16.6 acres of land, will have walking areas, gyms and playgrounds, and will also contribute to flood mitigation, officials said

Updated - July 05, 2024 02:09 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 02:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Proposed visuals of the Urban Wetland Park in Porur being developed by the CMDA

Proposed visuals of the Urban Wetland Park in Porur being developed by the CMDA | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Work on the Urban Wetland Park at Porur, a project of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), is progressing swiftly and nearing completion, officials said.

Developed on 16.63 acres of open space reservation (OSR) land at Sri Ramachandra University, the park will play a key role in flood mitigation by collecting and filtering 90% of rainwater, thereby improving groundwater recharge, officials said.

The park is designed based on the sponge park concept for climate resilience, allowing sustainable rainwater absorption within the area instead of directing it through stormwater drains.. This is crucial for reducing urban flooding and supporting water conservation, as per CMDA’s summary.

Designed as an integrated blue-green and social facility, the park will feature low-impact structures such as boardwalks, ensuring minimal disruption to natural hydro-ecological flows, according to information shared by CMDA.

Chennai to be armed with 57 sponge parks to face northeast monsoon

The project, costing ₹12.60 crores, includes a 600-meter boardwalk, play courts, children’s play areas, seating zones, an outdoor gym, and an entrance gallery that will showcase the importance of wetlands.

The Urban Wetland Park is expected to significantly contribute to the local ecosystem, providing habitats for over 85 species of native plants, trees, shrubs, and wetland species, making it a valuable educational resource.

CMDA is also planning another sponge park at Kilambakkam. Additionally, the Authority is developing several parks and implementing 10 lakefront development projects, all based on the sponge city concept with minimal use of concrete, the CMDA said in a social media post.

