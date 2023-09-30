Portuguese national gets 10-year jail for smuggling cocaine into India

September 30, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special court for exclusive trial of cases under NDPS Act has convicted and sentenced a Portuguese national to rigorous imprisonment of 10 years for allegedly smuggling and possessing cocaine from Sao Paulo to Chennai.

According to the prosecution, the officers of Narcotics Control Bureau intercepted Domingos Mendes Afonso, 53, at Chennai airport on May 12, 2018. He had illicitly smuggled 1.8 kg of cocaine from Sao Paulo to India via Dubai. The accused came to Chennai by a flight and concealed cocaine in six food tins kept in a trolley bag. The contraband was seized and the accused was remanded in judicial custody.

At the conclusion of trial, the special judge Juliet Pushpa held him guilty under the provisions of Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Besides sentencing him to 10-year-rigorous imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on him.

