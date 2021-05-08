Portraits of Stalin, Karunanidhi removed near Secretariat entrance

Banners with portraits of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi that were displayed at the main entrance of the Secretariat in the Fort St. George campus on Friday, were removed on Saturday.

Sources said they were removed following instructions from the Chief Minister’s Office. It was at this spot a banner with the portrait of former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa was displayed during the erstwhile AIADMK regime until the model code of conduct kicked in soon after the Assembly polls were announced.

The main entrance of the Secretariat in the Fort St. George campus serves not only those visiting the Secretariat but also those visiting the Archaeological Survey of India’s office and its museum, offices of the Army and Coast Guard and St. Mary’s Church.