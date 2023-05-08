Portions of Red Hills reservoir remain vulnerable to encroachments, pollution

May 08, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some portions of Red Hills reservoir from where Chennai gets a major share of its water supply remain vulnerable to sewage pollution and encroachments.

Exnora International, Puzhal Eri Arafat Eri Padhukappu Makkal Iyakkam and other voluntary organisations and citizens’ groups have joined hands with the Water Resources Department and the Avadi Corporation to improve the waterbody. The organisations have started removing water hyacinth from portions of the reservoir.

S. Sundaramurthy, president of the Iyakkam, said: “We raised the issue of sewage entering the lake at 22 locations of Thirumullaivoyal, Surapet and Ambattur with officials.”

Spread over 4,500 acres of land, the lake contributes 410 million litres of water a day out of 1,031 million litres daily being supplied to Chennai. Exnora International president Senthur Pari said water hyacinth, which thrives on sewage, would be removed for about a month. The dried water hyacinth would be used as compost in urban micro forest being developed on 21 acres of land at Thirumullaivoyal.

Restoration drive

“We want to restore the waterbody with people’s participation and create awareness on protecting the available resources. The number of waterbodies is grossly disproportionate to the growing population. There are nearly 3,100 waterbodies in the Chennai Metropolitan Area,” he said.

He alleged that encroachments mushroomed at Arikambedu, which falls under the catchment area of Red Hills reservoir. These not only prevent inflow of water but also cause waterlogging in the neighbouring areas.

Dairy Development Minister and Avadi MLA S.M. Nasar, who participated in a cleaning drive at Red Hills reservoir on Sunday, assured the residents that sewage outfalls would be plugged and sewage redirected to the treatment plant. He said a sewer network would be built in the area.

Officials said they had approached the Avadi Corporation to plug sewage outfalls to prevent pollution of the waterbody.