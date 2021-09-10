Portion of T.T.K. Road caves in

CHENNAI

10 September 2021 01:30 IST

An old sewer line has caused a 15-foot crater on the T.T.K. Road in Alwarpet on Thursday.

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said such problems occur when the crust of a pipeline gets corroded. “We have cordoned off the area to ascertain the kind of repair needed. A crater has developed up to a depth of 15 feet. Work will be started to identify the issue,” an official said.

It may take a few days depending on the gravity of the problem. This may be the first time in the recent years that road caved in at Alwarpet,” said an official. There may not be traffic diversions as work would be taken up at night.

