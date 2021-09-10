Chennai

Portion of T.T.K. Road caves in

An old sewer line has caused a 15-foot crater on the T.T.K. Road in Alwarpet on Thursday.

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said such problems occur when the crust of a pipeline gets corroded. “We have cordoned off the area to ascertain the kind of repair needed. A crater has developed up to a depth of 15 feet. Work will be started to identify the issue,” an official said.

It may take a few days depending on the gravity of the problem. This may be the first time in the recent years that road caved in at Alwarpet,” said an official. There may not be traffic diversions as work would be taken up at night.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 1:35:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/portion-of-ttk-road-caves-in/article36393021.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY