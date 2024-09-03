ADVERTISEMENT

Portion of Sholinganallur Main Road turns unsafe for pedestrians due to Metro Phase II work

Published - September 03, 2024 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The road’s junction with Rajiv Gandhi Salai has no street lights or proper pavement owing to construction activities. CMRL officials say immediate action will be taken to address the problems

The Hindu Bureau

An unlit stretch of Sholinganallur Main Road where work for the Metro Phase II Project is under way. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Sholinganallur Main Road-Rajiv Gandhi Salai junction has become unsafe for pedestrians due to the absence of street lights or a proper pavement due to the ongoing work for Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II Project.

Sholinganallur Metro is a key station coming up in the ₹63,246-crore Phase II project, which will allow people to change between corridors 3 (Madhavaram to SIPCOT) and 5 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur).

For nearly half a kilometre near the Sholinganallur Main Road-Rajiv Gandhi Salai junction, commuters walk in the dark on the fringes of the carriageway. S. Manoj, an IT worker, says he finds it inconvenient to walk from his workplace to the nearest bus stop. “The footpath near the junction is filled with construction materials and there are no street lights either. With speeding vehicles on both sides, it feels dangerous to walk on the stretch without lighting. How can a senior citizen or a person carrying an infant walk here,” he asks.

Similarly, for a good distance on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (near Sholinganallur), the street lights do not function, with pedestrians having to rely on the signage of shops for light. This is not the first time that people are complaining about the lack of street lights on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have taken cognisance of the issue. “We will act immediately on the issue and ensure that the street lights function throughout the stretch,” an official said.

