GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Portion of Sholinganallur Main Road turns unsafe for pedestrians due to Metro Phase II work

The road’s junction with Rajiv Gandhi Salai has no street lights or proper pavement owing to construction activities. CMRL officials say immediate action will be taken to address the problems

Published - September 03, 2024 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
An unlit stretch of Sholinganallur Main Road where work for the Metro Phase II Project is under way.

An unlit stretch of Sholinganallur Main Road where work for the Metro Phase II Project is under way. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Sholinganallur Main Road-Rajiv Gandhi Salai junction has become unsafe for pedestrians due to the absence of street lights or a proper pavement due to the ongoing work for Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II Project.

Sholinganallur Metro is a key station coming up in the ₹63,246-crore Phase II project, which will allow people to change between corridors 3 (Madhavaram to SIPCOT) and 5 (Madhavaram to Sholinganallur).

For nearly half a kilometre near the Sholinganallur Main Road-Rajiv Gandhi Salai junction, commuters walk in the dark on the fringes of the carriageway. S. Manoj, an IT worker, says he finds it inconvenient to walk from his workplace to the nearest bus stop. “The footpath near the junction is filled with construction materials and there are no street lights either. With speeding vehicles on both sides, it feels dangerous to walk on the stretch without lighting. How can a senior citizen or a person carrying an infant walk here,” he asks.

Similarly, for a good distance on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (near Sholinganallur), the street lights do not function, with pedestrians having to rely on the signage of shops for light. This is not the first time that people are complaining about the lack of street lights on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), they have taken cognisance of the issue. “We will act immediately on the issue and ensure that the street lights function throughout the stretch,” an official said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.