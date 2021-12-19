Portion of road caves in

CHENNAI

19 December 2021 00:45 IST

Residents say it is common during monsoon

A portion of the R.K. Mutt Road at Mylapore caved in on Saturday because of weakening of sewer line.

Residents of Mylapore and Mandaveli said this was the second case of the road cave-in in the area where vehicular traffic was hit.

C.R. Balaji of Mandaveli said this part of the road collapsed regularly every monsoon because of old sewer pipeline that carried sewage in Mylapore and Mandaveli. “It often affects traffic. Only temporary solution is found every time the road collapses. We need a permanent solution to replace the entire pipeline with larger capacity.”

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the sewer line had carried more than its capacity during November rain. On Saturday, another stretch of road collapsed, about 40 to 50 metres away from the previous cave-in site. The top portion of the old pipeline had developed cracks and caused the cave-in.

“We will complete the work to replace the lines for a length of 5 to 10 metres by Saturday night. Work would be completed within a day if the pipeline is in shallow depth,” an official said.