Portion of road caves in at Adambakkam

A portion of the road on the busy Erikkarai Street near Adambakkam police station caved in on Sunday afternoon.

Though no one was injured, traffic on the road slowed down for a few hours.

A policeman patrolling the area said the sinkhole surfaced on the road around 2.30 p.m.

“It started as a small gap, but widened within a few minutes. The damaged portion of the road was barricaded immediately,” he said.

Though the reason for the sinkhole was not immediately known, Chennai Corporation officials attributed it to the burst of sewer lines beneath the road. The corporation workers immediately closed it.

Not the first time

S. Vijayan, a resident of the area, said that it was the third such incident taking place in the vicinity.

One year ago, there was a crater on the road 100 metres away the present spot and about eight months ago there was a sinkhole near the same spot.

‘Not due to road quality’

When asked whether the incident indicated that the road was of poor quality, a Corporation official said it had nothing to do with road quality as the damage was caused by high-pressure leakage of sewage water. Stating that the sewage line would be fixed by Monday, the Corporation official said the incident had not affected pumping of sewage water to the treatment plant.