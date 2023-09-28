HamberMenu
Portion of road at T. Nagar caves in

While the work to repair the line and restore it would be completed by Friday night, the Chennai Metrowater is also chalking out permanent measures for the issue.

September 28, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A portion of road caved at Dr. Nair Road, T. Nagar in Chennai on September 28, 2023

A portion of road caved at Dr. Nair Road, T. Nagar in Chennai on September 28, 2023 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

A portion of Dr Nair Road caved in on Thursday (September 28) morning as old sewer pipelines had suffered damage underneath the stretch.

Team from Chennai Metrowater has barricaded the stretch and is in the process of restoring lines and closing the pit. The road did not face much vehicle pile up as it was a government holiday.

Officials said a team was working since Wednesday night on the road to desilt sewer lines. The sewer load was already being diverted temporarily to another line running parallel on the stretch.

The pipeline running at a depth of 25 feet on Dr. Nair Road was over two or three decades old and suffered corrosion.

A portion of road caved at Dr. Nair Road, T. Nagar in Chennai on September 28, 2023. Restoration work is underway, as seen in the picture

A portion of road caved at Dr. Nair Road, T. Nagar in Chennai on September 28, 2023. Restoration work is underway, as seen in the picture | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

While the work to repair the line for a stretch of 150 metre on the road that gave way and restore it would be completed by Friday night, the water agency is also chalking out permanent measures for the issue.

A detailed project report is being prepared to construct a road side pumping station to collect and pump sewage quickly to T. Nagar pumping station. The sewer lines on the road carried a sewage load of nearly 6-7 million litres a day, including from Jagadambal Street.

The old lines would be replaced and a sewage collection well would be constructed at Venkatraman Street junction as part of the network, an official said.

