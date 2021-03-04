Porter killed at Central station

CHENNAI

04 March 2021 03:44 IST

He was bludgeoned to death by co-worker

A 41-year-old railway porter was bludgeoned to death by a co-worker at Central railway station on Wednesday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Government Railway Police received information that a person was lying unconscious in one of the waiting halls. Since the man did not respond when they attempted to wake him, they rushed him to a clinic inside the station and later to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where the doctors said he was bludgeoned to death with a heavy object.

After interrogating other porters, the police identified him as Poongavanam. On scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police established that he was murdered by a co-worker, identified as Azhuku Kumar, as a result of a rivalry between them. The accused attacked Poongavanam with a stone while he was sleeping in the waiting room and then fled, the police said.

Advertising

Advertising

Police have launched a search for Azhuku Kumar.