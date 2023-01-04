ADVERTISEMENT

Port-Maduravoyal corridor work likely to commence by middle of this year

January 04, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

According to sources, the NHAI is awaiting general area drawing clearance from the Southern Railway for two bridges to be built over the railway line at Chintadripet and at Nungambakkam

The Hindu Bureau

Work on the elevated corridor between Chennai Port and Maduravoyal is being allocated in four packages under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and is estimated to cost ₹5,862 crore and will have 13 ramps. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

  

Work on the the double decker Chennai Port-Maduravoyal elevated corridor is likely to commence by May or June. A few more clearances are required for the project that will help keep a large portion of heavy vehicular traffic off the city roads.

Sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said they were awaiting general area drawing clearance from the Southern Railway for two bridges to be built over the railway line at Chintadripet and at Nungambakkam. “We will provide 6.525m clearance. We need the line to be blocked during construction,” explained an official.

The other clearance required for the project is coastal regulation zone clearance, which is pending at the Centre. The tenders for the project have been slated to be opened by Januar 24 and the letter of agreement is to be issued to the contractor before March 31. “Since it is under engineering procurement construction mode, the contractor will have one month to tie up the financial part. He will then start work, so by May or June we can see actual work being carried out,” the official explained. 

Construction of houses

As far as work to construct 63 houses to compensate those situated on land belonging to the Navy was concerned, the construction would be taken up as the first package and after one year of commencement of the project. “We have to complete the houses in a year’s time. That will be done by the contractor,” another official explained.

The work on the 20-km elevated corridor is being allocated in four packages under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and will cost ₹5,862 crore and have 13 ramps.

