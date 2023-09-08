Popular Tamil actor Marimuthu passes away

September 08, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 12:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil actor Marimuthu, 56, died on September 8 morning after a heart attack while dubbing for a television serial in a studio. He became more popular recently when he played the villain role of ‘Aadhi Gunasekaran’ in ‘Ethir Neechal’, a television serial being telecast on Sun TV.

Marimuthu was a native of Pasumalai, Theni district. Like many others of his generation, he ran away from his home to Chennai to become a film director. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He was an assistant to poet Vairamuthu.

He also worked as an assistant director to Vasanth, Manirathinam, S.J. Suryah and Seeman. He directed two films ‘Kannum Kannum’ and ‘Pulival’

He acted in more than 50 films including the recent movie, Jailer starring Rajinikanth, and Pariyerum Perumal. He was a writer as well.

Members of the film fraternity and political leaders expressed condolences.

