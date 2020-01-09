Popular football ground in north Chennai to get new artificial turf

North Chennai's popular football ground in Mullai Nagar is getting new artificial turf.

This part of the city is known for its love for football. The turf had worn out almost a year ago but it did not stop children and youth from playing their favourite game at the ground, though it put them at risk of injury.

More than 300 children and youth of areas including Kalayanapuram, Sathyamurthy Nagar and M.K.B.Nagar train at the ground throughout the week. "Though the turf was badly damaged, we continued to train here. The Corporation has started work to lay new turf. The old turf has been removed. We are now playing in a nearby ground in Samandhipoo Colony. It has natural turf but is also in need of maintenance," said one of the players.

The players train for an hour in the morning and from 4 p.m. during week days, and from 6.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. during weekends. Now, Chennai Corporation has taken up works to replace the old turf.

The players said that it was important to level the ground well before laying the new turf. Otherwise, it could lead to water stagnation during rains and the turf could bulge. The players also pointed out that the ground at Samandhipoo Colony lacked proper maintenance and had no security.

Officials of Chennai Corporation said they have removed the old turf at the Mullai Nagar ground and are taking up levelling work now. “We are waiting for material purchase. The turf is available in Bengaluru. Once we get it, the work will be completed in two weeks. We are hoping to get it ready in February,” an official said.