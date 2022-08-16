Pop-up market encourages small businesses

Initiative aims to work with Residents Welfare Associations and leverage the power of the community

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 16, 2022 21:26 IST

As a part of the Tamil Nadu Smiling (Spread the Cheer again) initiative, a pop-up market was organised at the House of Hiranandani, Navalur-OMR on Independence Day

. The initiative aims to work with Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs), and leverage the power of the community by helping local businesses bounce back after the hurdles they faced during the pandemic. 

At the first pop-up market at Hiranandani as a part of this initiative, 15 entrepreneurs who make a range of products including baked treats, organic skincare and sustainable handicrafts had stalls. Around 1,500 people visited the pop-up market and it was like a carnival of sorts for the residents. A 360-degree technopod selfie station and a fusion food stall were among the stalls which the visitors enjoyed.

  As a part of the initiative The Hindu’s readers were asked to nominate who they think deserve a shoutout. The initiative, which is in its phase 1, received more than 600 nominations and 100 businesses were then shortlisted, and featured in a weekly column in Downtown, the neighbourhood weekly supplement. They were also given an opportunity to display and sell their products. 

