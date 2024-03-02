Poovulagin Nanbargal opposes Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam

March 02, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Kalpakkam on March 4. Environmental NGO Poovulagin Nanbargal has said, if he is coming to visit the facility where Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Ltd (BHAVINI) has built a Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, then this move must be opposed.

It has been under construction for the last 20 years and this PFBR has reached the ‘attaining criticality’ stage now. This is a dangerous plan and must be opposed, the organisation said, in a statement.

This technology had been given up by many countries around the world as it was unsuccessful. The United States, Japan and European countries have abandoned this technology on the grounds that it was unsafe, unnecessary, and a burden on the economy. The project had been delayed for many years now and from the estimated cost of ₹3,490 crore, as per the March 2023 calculation, it has increased to ₹7,700 crore, says the WNISR 2023 report, the statement said.

Tamil Nadu has been hit hard by natural calamities and the Union government has not provided relief. Now, all parties must come together to strongly oppose such projects that work against the welfare of the State, the statement added.

