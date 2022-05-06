Poor ventilation causes hardship to students writing exams in Chromepet govt. school

The Govt. Boys’ Higher Secondary School at New Colony in Chromepet lacks lights and fans

A large number of children at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Chromepet had to endure searing heat on Friday in addition to the pressure of writing the public examination. The students at the school located on the busy CNC Works Road, New Colony, have been suffering under tough conditions as the classrooms with poor ventilation have no lights and fans.

Ramesh, father of a student, rued the absence of proper ventilation in the classroom in which his son has to write the exam. He also complained about the unclean furniture.

Social activist V. Santhanam said that on receiving complaints about poor ventilation, he visited the school and found that of the 28 classrooms on the and first floors of the school, only eight had lights and fans. Even those fans and lights were installed out of funds collected by the school authorities. He said that when the government authorities are giving priority to sanitisers and masks, it is pertinent to improve the ventilation in the classrooms besides having enough number of fans to help the students writing the public examination.

Chengalpattu Collector A.R. Rahul Nadh has promised to take steps to install ceiling fans and improve the conditions in the school.