Poor upkeep leaves subway desolate

A pedestrian subway, located below railway tracks near the Tambaram railway station, remains desolate, with only few venturing into it due to poor security and unhygienic conditions. The subway, constructed just a year ago adjacent to the vehicular subway and situated under the Tambaram flyover, links Velachery Main Road with the GST Road.

While the vehicular subway remains busy, one hardly finds any pedestrian taking this facility even during the day. The subway, that belongs to the Southern Railway, suffers from poor lighting, a leaky floor and foul smell. At night, the poorly-lit subway turns into a den for anti-social elements, claim commuters.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Tambaram, complained about the poor maintenance of the subway, full of burnt garbage and empty liquor bottles.

T. Dinesh Kumar, a resident of East Tambaram, said the pedestrian subway could be converted into a subway for two-wheeler users, as then people would start using the facility regularly.

Residents also pointed out that railway authorities should post security personnel on both sides and install more streetlights.

A senior Southern Railway official, citing the problem of poor lighting, said streetlights were being stolen regularly. A security staff will be posted at the subway soon, he added. Railway authorities have also written to the Tambaram Municipality to take steps to clean the subway regularly, he added.