Poor transport link to city leaves Thiruverkadu residents in the lurch

December 10, 2023 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST

The outskirts of the city, especially the areas to the west comprising Avadi, Thiruverkadu, and Nemilichery, have been developing fast.

While Avadi and Nemilichery have good bus and suburban train services, Thiruverkadu, near Ambattur, suffers from poor transport.

Devotees from various city localities visit Thiruverkadu to go to the famous Devi Karumariamman Temple.

The Thiruverkadu residents have been demanding bus services to the Ambattur OT terminus through Ayapakkam, another fast-developing residential locality. However, the authorities have not taken steps to operate adequate services.

As a result, commuters bound for the city and the Ambattur industrial estate have to get down at the Ambattur police station, cross the busy highway, and wait for 45 minutes at the Dunlop bus stop for the only bus (no. 63) operated to Villivakkam.

At peak hours, the residents have to wait long for a bus, which arrives jam-packed. Furthermore, there are no share autorickshaws operating from the Ambattur OT terminus. Private autorickshaws charge ₹250 for a five-kilometre ride.

S. Raghuraman, Ambattur.

MTC responds

A senior official of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) says new buses are proposed to be procured soon. Once they join the fleet, a new route will be opened to Thiruverkadu and additional services will be operated.

MMDA Colony suffers

MMDA Colony near Arumbakkam is supposed to be a prominent locality. The area adjacent to the Koyambedu bus terminus boasts good transport and other amenities. But it suffers from flooding every year. Every time the city is flooded, one of the worst-affected areas is MMDA Colony, where floodwaters stagnate for days and sewage overflows from manholes. Officials always cite water discharge from the Virugambakkam Canal or the Chembarambakkam lake as the reason for the flooding. No politicians or officials visit the locality to render any help in times of floods. We request the Chennai Corporation to find a permanent solution.

C.R. Sekar, MMDA Colony.

