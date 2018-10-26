Poor traffic regulation makes Ice House junction accident-prone zone

The vacant plot at Dr. Natesan Road Junction and (right) the present Ice House police station which functions out of a defunct primary healthcare centre on T.P. Koil Second Lane in Triplicane.

The Ice House junction, connecting Triplicane High Road with Dr. Natesan Road and Peter’s Road, is synonymous with chaos. Now, the intersection has attracted an unflattering epithet — dangerous.

Due to poor traffic regulation, it has become convenient for motorists from all directions to jump the junction. Such traffic violations have led to frequent accidents in recent months, with at least two persons being injured on an average every week.

The problem of such traffic violations, mainly jumping of signal, is on the rise since the police station was re-located to a street close-by to pave way for a new building on the same premises.

It must be remembered that the Ice House police station came under attack during the Jallikattu protest. Many vehicles on the compound were also damaged. Earlier, the presence of the Ice House police station at the junction acted as a deterrent against traffic violations.

Now, the junction is left to fend for itself. The police patrol vehicle can sometimes be spotted around 100 metres from the junction. “During rush hour, two-wheelers come at high speed. Pedestrians are scared to cross the junction alone,” said K. Sarath, a motorist from Triplicane.

All wings of the police station including traffic and law and order were functioning from the station and the traffic police personnel attached to the station found it convenient to regulate the traffic at the junction. The junction and the connecting stretches were safe not only against traffic violations but also against petty crimes like chain snatching and cell phone thefts.

Hundreds of motorists from Mylapore, Mandavali, Luz Corner and R. A. Puram use the narrow intersection to reach key areas including Thousands lights, Royapettah, Anna Salai, Nungambakkam, Ice House, Triplicane and Egmore. The intersection also connects the neighbourhood of Mylapore via Luz Church Road with

Cathedral Road and Royapettah High Road with Peter’s Road thereby easing traffic flow in the locality.

“Steps will be taken to regulate traffic at the junction soon,” said police sources.