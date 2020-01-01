Poor students receive scholarships

Scholarships worth ₹84.70 lakh were distributed to students by the Universal Higher Education Trust (UHET) at Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore on Tuesday.

UHET was established eight years ago to extend a helping hand to meritorious students from poor families for pursuing higher education.

It was started with the aim of ensuring that students who secured admission in higher educational institutions on successful completion of Class XII, did not discontinue their education owing to their inability to pay fees.

Former vice-chancellor of University of Madras, R. Thandavan handed over the scholarships.

He asked the students to make use of their education for the development of the region as well as the country.

VIT chancellor and president of UHET G. Viswanathan said scholarships totalling ₹84,70,000 was distributed to 1,537 students through the trust during the current academic year.

Women beneficiaries

Two-third of the total number of beneficiaries are women. Mr. Viswanathan added that the trust, which was initially launched in Gudiyatham and K.V. Kuppam, was now extended to all 13 Assembly constituencies in Vellore district.

He pointed out that education for women plays a vital role in the development of a nation.

“Any country that gives importance to higher education of women will become an economically developed one,” he said.

“Despite efforts of various agencies, India tops the child marriage list. Such social evils can be eradicated by providing good education for women, especially from rural areas,” he said.