Poor roads, diversions, crawling traffic irk Mylapore commuters

February 06, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST

Diversions, circuitous routes, dust-filled and unrepaired roads have made commuting in and around Mylapore a nightmare. One of the busiest areas in the city, the shopping hub, and the area with numerous temples, Thirumayilai is set to have a large Metro Rail station in four years to provide connectivity from this area to the northern, southern and western areas. The traffic diversions have come into effect recently for the construction of the underground station and have drawn criticism from commuters and residents.

The primary concern of commuters is that the majority of the vehicles get re-routed through narrow streets, causing a lot of congestion and inconvenience. The roads on narrow streets such as Thiruvengadam Street, Mundakanniamman Koil Street, St. Mary’s Road, Alamelu Manga Road, and Canal Bank Road are unmotorable, commuters said.

Mini-buses needed

R. Mani, who runs an iron shop on Thiruvengadam Street, questions the rationale behind re-routing buses through narrow streets. “The condition of this street was rather poor. Now, with buses plying on it, it has become worse. The authorities should first begin operating more mini-buses exclusively for this area and improve the condition of these streets on priority and repair them at the earliest,” he adds.

V. Sekar, who frequently commutes between Perungudi and Mylapore, says there are abandoned vehicles and encroachments and if they are removed, the congestion will ease to some extent.

Commuters say that they have been spending more time on travel and more money on fuel as they go through narrow streets. “The middle-class people and the poor are the worst-affected. I spend more time and money on my client visits. Instead of half-an-hour, it now takes about 45 minutes to commute from Perungudi to Mylapore,” he says.

Costly detours

Justin Thiraviyam, an autorickshaw driver at Mylapore, says the detours have cost him dear. He spends ₹300 every day on fuel. “Vehicles have taken a hit while going through these roads. At peak hours, it takes me about 20 minutes to travel from Luz to R.K. Mutt Road.”

Since there are a few schools in and around Mylapore, residents fear for the safety of children returning home from school or playing on the streets. They say many streets do not have well-maintained continuous footpaths and it is time that the authorities rebuilt them. “I have two little children and it has become too difficult to walk home from school in the absence of a good footpath,” says a resident. She notes that bus stops are barely visible with traffic diversions and more signage is needed. “It also takes more time just to reach a bus stop now,” she adds.

Since diversions will be in place for at least four years, commuters say that unless these issues are resolved, the congestion will only get worse at Mylapore.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the Thirumayilai station is likely to be ready only by the end of 2028 since there are multiple challenges in building it. It is located on a narrow stretch and it will be the deepest station, constructed at a depth of 115 feet, and will link corridors 3 and 4. Hence, it will take more time to complete than the other stations on this stretch. But efforts are being made to meet the deadline.

Recently, the officials said they were holding discussions with the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Traffic Police to remove the encroachments and the abandoned vehicles. They also plan to bring in more mini-buses, and are in talks with the The Metropolitan Transport Corporation. They said roads would be repaired soon in these areas.

A senior police officer says the police have deployed an adequate number of marshals in association with private contractors and CMRL, in addition to police personnel in uniform and recovery vehicles. “We have also asked the Corporation to help us remove the encroachments. We have made diversions on the routes and allowed the vehicles on the larger roads where buses are plying. We also sort out any issue immediately.”

“We have introduced no-entry at a few places and made some of the roads one-way near Saibaba Temple, Luz Avenue, De Silva Road, and Mada Streets. We had meetings with residents of the area and educated them on how to use the diversions, but new comers often don’t follow the rules,” the police officer adds.