Chennai

Poor quality of tenements at K.P. Park: CUBE report within two weeks

The Centre for Urbanisation, Building and Environment (CUBE), which is assessing the quality of construction at the newly-built tenements at Kesava Pillai (K.P.) Park in Chennai would submit its report within two weeks, Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan (also handling slum clearance portfolio) informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Also Read: Poor quality of construction alleged in TNSCB flats

Mr. Anbarasan was responding to issues raised in this regard by DMK legislator S. Ambethkumar (Vandavasi). The DMK MLA cited media reports about the quality of tenements constructed at K.P. Park here and questioned whether there was any quality check undertaken of the construction.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 4:20:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/poor-quality-of-tenements-at-kp-park-cube-report-within-two-weeks/article36223080.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY