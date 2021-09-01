Poor quality of tenements at K.P. Park: CUBE report within two weeks

Minister T.M. Anbarasan was responding to an issue raised by DMK legislator S. Ambethkumar

The Centre for Urbanisation, Building and Environment (CUBE), which is assessing the quality of construction at the newly-built tenements at Kesava Pillai (K.P.) Park in Chennai would submit its report within two weeks, Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan (also handling slum clearance portfolio) informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Anbarasan was responding to issues raised in this regard by DMK legislator S. Ambethkumar (Vandavasi). The DMK MLA cited media reports about the quality of tenements constructed at K.P. Park here and questioned whether there was any quality check undertaken of the construction.