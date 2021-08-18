Poor quality of construction alleged in TNSCB flats

The damaged stairs, and cracks near one of the main doors at TNSCB’s new flats at K.P. Park.

CHENNAI

18 August 2021 00:31 IST

Board to look into complaints, blames it on ‘wear and tear’

People allotted houses at the newly built flats of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) at Kesava Pillai (K.P) Park in Pulianthope have complained of poor quality of construction.

While the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Makkal Needhi Maiam demanded an inquiry into the construction, DMK MLA I. Paranthamen visited the site on Tuesday.

A. Pasupathy, one of the allottees, said, “The quality is so poor that the plaster is coming off even if we scratch with our fingers.” The allottees were staying at the same site in the flats constructed many years ago by TNSCB. As those buildings became dilapidated, TNSCB evacuated the residents in 2018 to temporary shelters to raze the buildings and construct new ones.

Advertising

Advertising

Two clusters, one with 834 units and another with 1,056, were built. Those already residing at the site were being allotted flats at the cluster with 834 units.

“We suffered in the temporary shelters for more than two years without basic amenities. Apart from the construction being poor, TNSCB is demanding ₹1.5 lakh as our share for the flats,” Mr. Pasupathy said.

G. Selva, secretary, Chennai Central district unit, CPI (M), who recently organised a protest against the demand to pay Rs. 1.5 lakh, alleged the previous government was culpable for the poor construction at an exorbitant budget. “A thorough inquiry must be conducted,” he said.

Kamal demands probe

MNM founder Kamal Haasan tweeted on Tuesday demanding that the contractor who built the flats be held accountable. “The building must be demolished and constructed afresh by the contractor with their own money. The government should directly monitor the quality of this construction,” he said.

The problem was not just at K.P. Park, Vanessa Peter, founder, Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities, said. The government should conduct a thorough study on the quality of all TNSCB tenements.

‘Minor issues’

An official from TNSCB said the board would conduct an inquiry on the issues raised and take action if needed. However, the official said that couple of other factors contributed to the alleged damages, which he termed as minor.

The official said although the allottees were technically not yet allowed to take possession, many were entering the buildings and some miscreants were intentionally causing damage. Moreover, the official said the buildings faced some “wear and tear” problems as they were used as Covid Care Centres.

On allottees being asked to pay a share, the official said that each unit cost ₹13 lakh for TNSCB of which ₹11.5 lakh was borne by the government. “It is a policy decision that the allottees should share a small fraction of the cost. Loan options were being provided to the allottees through different housing finance companies,” the official said.