Poor lighting on service roads poses risk to MRTS commuters

CHENNAI

08 March 2021 01:37 IST

Taramani, Velachery, Perungudi stations among those hit

Hundreds of commuters using the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) stations at Taramani, Perungudi and Velachery are facing severe hardship due to poor lighting on the service roads leading to the premises.

While commuters note that lighting has improved on the elevated platforms of the MRTS stations, complaints persist about inadequate illumination and, in some cases, the absence of street lights on the service roads leading to the stations, which pose a security risk.

P. Srinivasan, a resident of Baby Nagar, said that since the three stations were located on the periphery of the Pallikaranai marshland and the outskirts of busy localities, the street lights on the access roads to these stations remained poor. Women commuters, in particular, were finding it difficult to use these stations during night, he added.

Though Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police personnel are manning the platforms on the elevated corridor, commuters complain of poor security on the ground floor and the service roads.

They also point out that the incomplete service road running parallel to the tracks between the Velachery and Taramani stations has no street lights.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said street lights that had remained non-functional due to the stoppage of suburban train services had been fixed in the Taramani and Perungudi stations.

Regarding the absence of street lights on the service road along the three railway stations on Velachery-Taramani route, he said the tenders for installing them had been called for, and new lights would soon be installed.