Poor desilting of lakes in Mudichur; traffic congestion on GST Road

December 18, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST

The Mudichur locality near Tambaram is surrounded by big lakes. When heavy rain lashed out last week, it resulted in several areas being flooded due to poor desilting and maintenance work carried out in these lakes.

Mudichur is surrounded by Manimangalam Lake, Vandalur Periya Eri, and Mudichur Periya Eri. All these lakes are controlled and maintained by the Water Resource Department. However, the failure to desilt, along with strengthening the bunds of these lakes before the start of the northeast monsoon, caused flooding in Varadarajapuram, a prime residential locality in Mudichur.

Also, the poor maintenance of the storm-water drains for evacuating the excess water to flow into the Adyar River resulted in the excess water flowing into the localities, including Netaji Nagar, West Lakshmi Nagar, and Madanapur in Mudichur.

Rainwater drainage should be properly constructed in this part of the locality to protect it from flooding, as whenever the surplus water from Chembarambakkam Lake is released, the rainwater from these localities, instead of draining into the Adyar River, flows into the residential areas, causing floods.

P. Damodaran

Mudichur Residents Welfare Association

WRD responds

A senior official of the WRD said there are prospects to deepen and desilt the water body in Manimangalam. Plans are afoot to augment the storage, check the feasibility of converting water bodies into drinking water sources, and mitigate inundation.

Motorists want two-way traffic on the Pallavaram flyover

The motorists using the GST Road and proceeding towards Tambaram are facing severe traffic congestion. The reason motorists coming from Guindy and proceeding towards Tambaram, Sanatorium, and Chromepet are facing traffic hurdles is because of the installation of a new traffic signal by the Tambaram Police Commissionerate below the one-way flyover at Pallavaram. The installation of the traffic signal has resulted in a pileup of vehicles below the flyover.

The GST Road already narrows below the flyover, and the new signal has resulted in chaotic traffic and perennial traffic jams whereby vehicles would have to wait for more than half an hour to cross the signal.

We request the Tambaram Police and the State Highways to make the flyover two-way traffic to ease traffic congestion.

M. Senthil Arumugam,

Zamin Pallavaram

