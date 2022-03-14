Chennai

Poor connectivity at Chitlapakkam post office irks residents

Account holders have to wait for long hours at the Chitlapakkam post office to complete their transaction because of poor broadband connectivity provided by the BSNL.

Many residents have to make several trips to the Chitlapakkam post office to carry out transactions as the connectivity has been poor.

P. Viswanathan, convenor, Chitlapakkam Residents’ Association Coordination Committee, said the Chitlapakkam post office was shifted to the present spacious premises on Anna Street about a month ago. But the poor connectivity caused hardship to people, particularly senior citizens as they had to make multiple trips.

P. Ravindran, a resident, said: “I had to visit the post office thrice to deposit money in a Public Provident Fund account. Many residents waited at the counter for long and returned disappointed due to network failure,” he said.

The alternative available to the people was travel 3 km to either Tambaram or Chromepet to complete their transactions. The post office at Selaiyur was relatively small, he added. Residents wanted the BSNL to resolve the issue.

Officials of the Department of Posts said a complaint had been raised with the BSNL. The issue was likely to be rectified in a week’s time after which postal services would be faster, they said.


