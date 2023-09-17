Poor amenities at Agaramthen, and no Aadhaar services at Pattabiram

September 17, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST

The residents of Agaramthen, near Tambaram, are inconvenienced by the absence of civic amenities. In particular, the residents of Kaspapuram, which covers Krishna Nagar, Balram Nagar, Mumoorthy Avenue and Sakunthala Avenue, have been suffering from non-working street lights and the absence of a storm water drain network and paved roads.

The absence of paved roads and a storm water drain at various localities of Agaramthen results in the roads being flooded in times of rain.

With the northeast monsoon due to set in next month, the residents want the panchayat to pave the roads as early as possible. Adding to the woes of the residents is the frequent power cuts and voltage fluctuation. The residents have given several representations to the elected representatives as well as the Mappedu village panchayat. But no action has been taken so far.

Vignesh Lakshminarayanan,

ADVERTISEMENT

Agaramthen.

Chengalpattu Collectorate responds:

A senior official of the Chengalpattu Collectorate said the complaints regarding the poor amenities would be forwarded to the local panchayat for remedial action.

----------------------------

The residents of Avadi and Pattabiram are unable to make corrections and update details on their Aadhaar cards because of the delay in posting an officer for carrying out these services.

Aadhaar is mandatory for people to avail themselves of the benefits of government schemes and also for applying for driving licences and passports.

But these important services have been stopped for more than two months at the Pattabiram post office. The reason cited is that no official has been appointed yet. Avadi and Pattabiram together have a population of more than three lakh.

T. Sadagopan,

president,

Tamilnadu progressive Consumer Centre,

Pattabiram.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.