Poonjeri pond, a visual treat for visitors to Chess Olympiad

The constructed wetland in Poonjeri pond is expected to help recharge the groundwater in the area. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 28, 2022 20:34 IST

The work on Poonjeri pond in Chengalpattu district is almost complete and the renovated waterbody is expected to be ready in a couple of days

The renovated Poonjeri pond in Chengalpattu district will be a visual treat to visitors to the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram.

Beautification and aesthetic development of the one-acre pond on the East Coast Road, located near the Olympiad venue, has been almost completed and the waterbody is being given final touches.

The Environmentalist Foundation of India, a voluntary organisation, along with Chengalpattu district administration, has initiated the project to showcase the pond as a model of the district’s natural heritage and efforts to protect the environment.

A constructed wetland in the pond that has filled up vegetation in the shape of Thambi, the mascot of the Chess Olympiad, is set to be inaugurated during the Olympiad. It would occupy nearly 25% space of the pond.

EFI’s founder Arun Krishnamurthy said the floating wetland would help treat the nutrients in rainwater runoff that enter the waterbody. The pond serves as a source of groundwater recharge in the area. “We had taken up cleaning activity in the pond. This is being used as an opportunity to show the visiting population about Chengalpattu’s conservation efforts and its biodiversity,” he said.

Paintings of birds that are found in Chengalpattu district adorns the walls of the Poonjeri pond. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The project is aimed at enhancing the aesthetic beauty of the lake and create awareness on the flora and fauna of the district. Paintings of birds and animals that are mostly found in Chengalpattu adorn the walls around the lake. People may take a walk around the waterbody to learn about the details of birds such as grey pelicans, kingfisher, lapwings and egrets. Paintings of chess pieces adorn the walls to commemorate the grand event.

The EFI is engaged in restoration of 12 waterbodies in the district, including Thiruteri lake near Maraimalai Nagar and Polacheri lake.