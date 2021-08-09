Chennai

Poonamallee traffic police seize bikes engaged in racing activities

The Poonamalee Traffic Police seized seven bikes that were involved in racing on Sunday night.

A senior official of City Traffic police said strict action was being taken against those speeding over the limits and engaging in bike stunts. On Sunday, information was received that a group of youngsters were regularly doing bike stunts and were also engaged in racing in the truck yard located near the Kollappancheri toll plaza. A team of police officials visited the truck yard and found a group of youngsters racing bikes.

The police team seized seven high end bikes and filed cases on 11 persons.


